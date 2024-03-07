Digital services firm Velosio snags investment from Court Square

Baird served as financial advisor to Court Square while Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Velosio.

Court Square Capital Partners has made an investment in Velosio, a Dublin, Ohio-based provider of digital transformation services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Given its leading market position, extensive expertise in its solutions, and proven track-record of successful organic and inorganic growth, Velosio presented all the hallmarks of a typical ‘Court Square deal’,” said Jeff Vogel, managing partner at Court Square in a statement. “We are excited to help Bob and the Velosio team execute on the next stage of their exciting strategic vision.”

Baird served as financial advisor and Dechert LLP as legal advisor to Court Square. Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Velosio.

Velosio was founded in 1991.

Based in New York City, Court Square invests in the middle market. The firm has $7.7 billion of assets under management.