Direct Capital backs Australian insurtech conglomerate POP

Direct Capital has made an investment in Pop Group Holdings, an Australian owner of insurance businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

Since its launch in 2018, POP also comprises specialist M&A and financial lines MGA Fusion Specialty, and insurtech platform io.insure.

On the transaction, Killian McDermott, co-founder and co-CEO of POP said in a statement, “To date, POP has successfully grown without external investment, with an established international footprint, and a unique combination of expert people, sustainable products and strategic partnerships, driven by pioneering M&A tech and insurtech. Direct Capital‘s proven experience and expertise will be very valuable in our next stage of growth.”

Based in New Zealand, Direct Capital was established in 1994. The firm has raised over $1.7 billion in capital for investment into private companies. Direct Capital invests capital on behalf of institutional and intergenerational investors including NZ Super Fund, ACC and the Government Superannuation Fund, along with pension and endowment funds, community trusts and Iwi groups.