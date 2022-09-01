Diversis-backed Fishbowl buys distribution partner Red Salt

Fishbowl was founded in 2001

Fishbowl Inventory, which is backed by Diversis Capital, has acquired Red Salt, its exclusive distribution partner in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore trading as Fishbowl Australia. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fishbowl is a provider of inventory management software for small businesses.

Diversis Co-Founder and Managing Partner Ron Nayot, said in a statement,

“This highly complementary acquisition will further accelerate Fishbowl’s growth. A key tenant of our investment in Fishbowl is the opportunity to expand its product offering and broaden its reach internationally. This merger is a strategic first step in achieving our collective vision for Fishbowl in the coming years.”

Founded in 2013, Diversis Capital is a software and technology-focused private equity fund with over $1 billion under management. Diversis invests in middle-market companies.