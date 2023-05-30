Diversis-backed PureCars taps Sheeks as CEO

Sheeks has been serving as president of PureCars since joining in January 2023

PureCars, which is backed by Diversis Capital, has named Aaron Sheeks as CEO.

Sheeks has been serving as president of PureCars since joining in January 2023.

The appointment will also see Stephane Ferri transition from his role as CEO to a continuing role on the board.

PureCars is a customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers.

Sheeks is the co-founder of The AutoMiner, which was acquired by PureCars in early 2023.

He is a former U.S. naval officer.

“We want to thank Stephane Ferri for his tremendous contributions to PureCars over the past year, including guiding the company through the successful acquisition of The AutoMiner. We look forward to his continued participation at the board level,” said David Muscatel, an operating partner at Diversis Capital in a statement. “As we strengthen our industry-leading digital advertising with cutting-edge technology and data management solutions, we’re confident that Aaron’s expertise, product vision and leadership will drive PureCars’ future growth.”

Founded in 2013, Diversis invests in the lower middle market. Diversis targets software and technology.