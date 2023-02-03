Diversis Capital-backed Fishbowl Inventory acquires ecommerce platform Sellware

Sellware was founded in 2004

Fishbowl Inventory, which is backed by Diversis Capital, has acquired Cary, North Carolina-based Sellware, a provider of inventory management and order management systems for ecommerce. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fishbowl Inventory is a provider of ERP software for small-to-mid-sized businesses.

Sellware was founded in 2004.

On the deal, Peter Osberg, CEO of Fishbowl, said in a statement, “The acquisition of Sellware will enable Fishbowl to promptly address the e-commerce needs of our current customers and swiftly expand into new markets for future growth. Furthermore, the acquisition will bring in a team of experts that will enhance the overall Fishbowl product organization. We are already working on integrating Sellware into our products for manufacturing and warehousing customers.”

Fishbowl Inventory was founded in 2001.

Diversis Capital targets middle-market software and technology companies. The firm has more than $1 billion under management.