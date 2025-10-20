Do private markets require a rebrand?

The influx of capital resulting from the democratisation of private markets has the potential to transform the industry in an astonishingly short period of time. Indeed, the Deloitte Center for Financial Services predicts that retail investor allocations to private equity in the European Union could more than triple from an estimated €1 trillion at year-end 2024 to €3.3 trillion by 2030. In the US, Deloitte believes retail allocations could morph from just under $0.1 trillion to $2.4 trillion over the same timeframe.

Individual investors are clamouring for access to the growing swathes of the economy that now sit in private hands, together with the superior returns that have hitherto been the preserve of institutions. Private markets managers, meanwhile, are inevitably enthusiastic about this vast new investor pool.

What is less clear, however, is whether a private markets industry that is used to communicating on an institutional level is ready to engage with an audience that exists well outside the world of placement agents, investor relations professionals and industry conferences. In fact, a December 2022 Bain & Company survey of high-net-worth individuals found that very few recognised even the highest profile private markets brands.

In this latest instalment of our Private Markets 2030 series, we explore how firms are preparing to embrace a new approach to marketing and transparency as they pursue the fundraising opportunity of a lifetime.

Brand building

Significant strides have already been taken since the Bain survey was carried out, according to Steve Brennan, a managing director and co-head of evergreen portfolio management at Hamilton Lane. “The market has evolved rapidly and private markets firms now recognise that if they want to be involved in the high-net-worth space, they are going to have to work really hard at building their brand in that market,” Brennan says.

“Private equity has traditionally served institutions,” adds Steffen Pauls, founder, chairman and co-CEO of investment platform Moonfare. “But we’re now seeing a transformation in how the industry communicates value as its audience expands.”

One of the challenges for private markets firms is that there are two different relationships to be cultivated. “The added complexity with the wealth market is that you are dealing with two layers – the wealth managers and private bankers – and then the end client decision makers, as well,” says Tim Boole, head of product management, private equity, at Schroders Capital.

“Engaging with relationship managers that we have a direct connection with is the easier task. But branding at the individual client level is also important. People are extremely selective about who they will trust their money with,” Boole adds, noting that this is even more true when talking about long-term private markets products.

“Marketing in this space is B2B2C because these are largely still intermediated sales,” agrees Shane Clifford, a managing director, partner and head of global wealth at Carlyle. “I would say that our brand is already very strong on the B2B side – Carlyle to adviser. The focus now is on reaching individual investors in their own homes.”

To that end, Carlyle recently announced a partnership with Formula One team Oracle Red Bull Racing. “Both Carlyle and Formula One have a global reach and both industries are in a period of growth and democratisation, as technology and data allow them to reach a broader audience than ever before,” says Clifford. “This was our first foray into a broader marketing strategy and it is something we are very excited about.”

Blue Owl Capital, meanwhile, has become a Grand Slam tennis sponsor, with its logo featured on the shirts of select players.

“More and more GPs are investing in the sports, media and entertainment space, so we could start seeing some related sponsorships coming out of that,” says Steve Houston, a managing director and co-head of iCapital Solutions at investment platform iCapital.

“We are definitely seeing more mass marketing efforts, ranging from TV commercials to the sponsoring of sports events,” adds Eric Muller, portfolio manager, partner and chief executive officer for business development companies at Oak Hill Advisors. Oak Hill Advisors itself is owned by T Rowe Price, which runs television advertising campaigns.

“It is likely we will see more private markets firms embarking on mass market campaigns, including both mainstream and social media,” Muller says.

Indeed, social media is likely to play a pivotal role in brand awareness given the costs associated with sports sponsorship and TV advertising. “It’s primarily been the largest managers sponsoring these major sporting events or buying TV advertising thus far, because the expense is significant,” says Houston. “Managers are definitely finding creative ways to use social media, however.”

Meanwhile, Coller Capital’s Global Private Capital Barometer: Summer 2025 found that over a quarter of respondents expect celebrity, sports personality and influencer collaborations with private equity firms to increase over the next two to three years as managers attempt to build brand recognition with retail investors.

“Everyone has a budget, but I think it is possible to get a lot of bang for your buck,” adds Clifford. “You just need to be creative and scrappy about how you stand out from the herd.”

Transparency

Brand recognition is only half the battle, of course. “It is also about translating private equity knowledge and structures into formats and messages that resonate with individual investors,” says Moonfare’s Pauls. “That means providing digital access to institutional-quality investments at lower minimums, with features to mitigate illiquidity, while also building informed investor communities that foster dialogue, trust and shared learning.

“The winners will be those that combine strong performance with education and community building, making complex strategies feel as approachable as mutual funds while leveraging deep industry expertise to drive returns.”

Private markets managers will also need to foster a spirit of transparency that may sometimes appear to be at odds with their private roots.

Increased transparency is not a new phenomenon. “Investor reporting has been an area of focus for many years now, pre-dating the recent uptake by retail and high-net-worth investors,” says David Neuenhaus, US line of business leader for asset management and private equity at KPMG. “As managers enter the broader wealth space, it seems likely that manager reporting will continue to expand. This will be driven by commercial imperative as well as regulatory developments.”

“Private markets firms can balance the need to raise their profile with the need to address the image of the industry as opaque, by embracing transparency as a differentiator rather than a compliance chore,” adds Pauls. “By 2030, the most successful firms will have reimagined what transparency means, moving from dense reports to real-time dashboards, educational content and proactive communication tailored to the individual.

“Individual investors don’t need 200-page documents. They prefer concise, contextual insights and straightforward explanations of performance, strategy and risk. The firms that achieve this will find transparency becomes one of their strongest marketing tools, building trust that translates directly into capital raising and retention.”

Schroders Capital’s Boole, however, believes that in some cases there may be sensitivity around confidential information. “We have heard of situations where venture capital managers, in particular, are uncomfortable with portfolio companies being part of a regulated evergreen portfolio where certain disclosures are required,” he says. “That may trigger certain GPs to choose not to be a part of the democratisation process.”

Managing different investor pools

As private markets players increasingly set their sights on the retail channel, it will be interesting to see how simmering tensions between the retail and institutional investor pools pan out.

“Traditional LPs have been comfortable with existing information asymmetries and exclusive access,” says Pauls. “But they’ll increasingly realise two things. First, the pie is big enough for everyone – more companies staying private longer means future value is increasingly weighted to private markets. Second, they too benefit from the enhanced reporting capabilities, better infrastructure and clearer communication that broader access brings.

“A few LPs may continue to view exclusivity as part of their GPs’ value proposition, but market dynamics will spur adaptation. Transparency and access will become table stakes for fundraising among individual and smaller investors.”

Friction between the wealth and institutional channels is more likely to centre on allocation to dealflow, and co-investment, and on wanting to be sure that the GP is still focused on generating the same outsized returns for its traditional institutional LPs now that it has this extra mouth to feed, according to Hamilton Lane’s Brennan. “That will definitely be an area of focus over the coming years.”

For Oak Hill Advisors’ Muller, however, the more interesting issue in the medium term is what happens to supply and demand dynamics as initially wealth investors, then defined contribution plans and ultimately retail money make their way into private markets. “The addressable market for private credit solutions is expanding rapidly but there is an argument that increasing competition may erode the private market premium, relative to liquid markets,” he says.