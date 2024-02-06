Dominus Capital-backed Lockmasters scoops up door hardware provider JLM

Lockmasters is a provider of third-party combination locks, tools and hardware to the government and security professional industry.

JLM was founded in in 1984 by Janet Mirku

Based in New York, Dominus Capital invests in the middle market

Lockmasters Inc, a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, has acquired Oxford, Michigan-based JLM Wholesale Inc, a distributor of commercial door hardware and security solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lockmasters is a provider of third-party combination locks, tools and hardware to the government and security professional industry.

JLM was founded in in 1984 by Janet Mirku.

“The addition of JLM to Lockmasters is part of our buy and build strategy,” said Bob Haswell, founding partner at Dominus Capital in a statement. “We are pleased to be chosen by the founders as the trusted caretaker of these leading businesses and look forward to assisting them with their next phase of growth. We are excited to work with JLM management to achieve similar success with Lockmasters.”

Based in New York, Dominus Capital invests in the middle market.