PE Deals

Dominus Capital recaps security window film solutions provider Safe Haven

Safe Haven founder Steve Johnson will remain a significant shareholder in the business and continue as president while Dominus Operating Partner Cameron Evans will serve as CEO of the company.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this