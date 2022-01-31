DOWNLOAD: North American fundraising soars in 2021, brings in $475bn of fresh capital

Nearly $475bn of fresh capital was secured by 854 buyout, growth equity, venture capital and other PE vehicles in 2021, up 19% from $399bn raised a year earlier, according to data from affiliate title Buyouts.

The 2021 fundraising report, first published by PE Hub affiliate publication Buyouts, is now available for download.

Fundraising by North American private equity firms rose sharply last year, as GPs and LPs unleashed the pent-up energies of 2020’s virus-roiled market.

Nearly $475 billion of fresh capital was secured by 854 buyout, growth equity, venture capital and other PE vehicles in 2021, up 19 percent from $399 billion raised a year earlier, according to Buyouts’ data.

Last year’s fundraising results surpassed those of all prior years, excepting 2019, when an all-time high of $505 billion was brought into the market.

Activity slowed during H2 2021, with $168 billion raised, down 20 percent year over year. This contrasted with a record-breaking first half, when $306 billion was collected.

Check out our interactive fundraising report above for all the details or download the full report here and the data here.