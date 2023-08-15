DRI to acquire second royalty interest in Orserdu drug sales

DRI entered into a purchase agreement with an affiliate of Radius Health, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company focused on bone health, for an upfront purchase price of $130 million.

This brings DRI Healthcare’s total deployment to $766 million since its IPO, with an additional $69 million in potential milestone payments

Orserdu was approved by the U.S. FDA in January 2023 and is under review by the European Medicines Agency for potential approval

DRI Healthcare Trust is a subsidiary of DRI Capital, a Canadian healthcare royalty private equity firm

DRI Healthcare Trust has agreed to acquire a second royalty interest in the sales of Orserdu, a drug used to treat postmenopausal adults with advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have experienced disease progression despite prior endocrine therapy.

“We are excited to add another royalty to our portfolio and increase our exposure to a high-quality and long-duration asset like Orserdu,” said Behzad Khosrowshahi, CEO of the Trust in a statement. “The confidence shown by our unitholders with the recently completed follow-on equity offering enhanced our capital resources to continue executing on value accretive transactions.”

