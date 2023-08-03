Dubin Clark-backed Level Agency scoops up marketing agency Becker Media

There will be no changes to either the Becker or Level team and both firms will continue operating under their respective banners

Level Agency, which is backed by Dubin Clark, has acquired San Francisco-based Becker Media, a marketing agency serving the education sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pittsburgh-based Level Agency is a digital marketing firm.

There will be no changes to either the Becker or Level team and both firms will continue operating under their respective banners.

On the deal, Thomas Cooperrider, a principal at Dubin Clark said in a statement, “Becker Media is an outstanding fit for Level Agency that will provide a broader base of customers within the higher education market. We look forward to scaling up operations meaningfully in the space as well as exploring new markets with the combined team.”

The management team of the newly formed entity includes Patrick Patterson as CEO, Pat Van Gorder as COO/president, Bill Buchanan as president of Becker Media, and Bassem Abdelnour as CFO.

Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Boston and Miami, Dubin Clark target branded niche manufacturing and specialty services companies.