Dubin Clark co-founder dies at 89

BOSTON, MA & JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL – January 11, 2022 – Dubin Clark mourns the loss of one of its esteemed founders, Ron Dubin, who passed away on December 30, 2021, at the age of 89, surrounded by family at his home in Greenwich, CT.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of our founders,” said Managing Partner Tom Caracciolo. “It has been a privilege and an honor for those of us fortunate enough to have worked with Ron over the years and we continue to carry on his legacy. He embodied the spirit of the firm and will be sincerely missed.”

Along with Tom Clark, Ron Dubin founded Dubin Clark in 1984. As pioneers in the industry, they were considered one of the first to take an operational orientation to lower middle-market buyouts. Ron had several impressive accomplishments in his career but was perhaps best known for his visible role in the CompUSA success story. Ron helped to build the company from two stores earning $68 million in revenue to 48 stores earning $1.4 billion in just four years, starting with early capitalization, a private placement, and culminating in a successful IPO.

Ron was often recognized for his boldness and selflessness. One of his most generous leadership contributions came in the early 2000’s when he and Tom Clark decided to abnegate control and redistribute shares to create a true partnership at the firm. “This act of selflessness was characteristic of our founders, and it is their exemplar that has instilled a partnership approach as a core value in our firm today,” declared Mr. Caracciolo. “The cornerstone of our investment philosophy is aligning incentives through shared ownership. Many of our core values and beliefs we inherited from Ron and will continue to uphold with steadfast commitment.”

Before founding Dubin Clark, Ron started his career at Entertainment Production Inc. and quickly rose to become the youngest TV producer of an audience-participation show on CBS. Ron also served in the US Air Force as an Intelligence Officer in the Korean War.

