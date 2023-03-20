Due diligence is broken, but there is a solution

Now, more than ever, with general economic turbulence and the disaster in Silicon Valley, investors must work smarter. A new approach – hybrid growth diligence – can help validate the resilience of a company’s business model and its capacity for long-term growth.

By Raphaëlle d’Ornano, D’Ornano + Co

Inflation and the rise of interest rates have shattered tech companies’ valuations, which lie structurally in future earnings. The free money tech investment period is over. The crash of Silicon Valley Bank drove home just how vulnerable the tech sector is to broader economic volatility. Thanks to the US government’s financial rescue, tech companies and VCs avoided the worst-case scenarios of lost or frozen assets that could have started a cascade of failures. But many investors remain spooked, and access to financial support like venture debt may be sharply curtailed.

But don’t give in to gloom or doomsday thinking. The era of tech-driven growth is far from over. The various secular mega-trends that are shaping our economies – from cloud computing advances to larger use cases in enterprise AI and robotics – should power strong returns for the companies enabling them and for those placing innovation at the front and center of their business models. While those opportunities are out there, the methods investors use to assess future champions must change.

What’s wrong with due diligence?

Embracing this new mindset starts with recognizing that the current way investors evaluate high-growth companies is flawed. Due diligence in its current form is perceived as a cost center to rubber stamp investors’ decisions, rather than an opportunity to drive value. This carries big risks.

For high-growth companies whose value lies in future earnings, conviction in two areas is needed when considering an investment. The first is the duration and magnitude of its growth going forward. The second is the steady-state operating margin. Traditional due diligence and “quality of earnings” analysis doesn’t help with either of those because it is backward looking.

Also, due diligence should help identify those companies whose potential to scale is flawed from the start. This would help avoid costly mistakes and adjust valuations. For example, if gross margin level is insufficient to allow proper scalability of operations, (that is, if customization is too high as seen in many fintech companies), or if CAC is structurally too high in comparison with actual lifetime value of customers. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the investor must shy away from the investment, but it needs to be reflected in the price of the asset and against the investor’s will to work hand in hand with the company, which might be contrary to some hedging approaches to tech-investing. That lack of insight leaves investors vulnerable to hype-driven businesses which often deliver suboptimal returns.

The bottom line: investors are losing money and failure to adapt poses long-term portfolio risks. Fortunately, there is a solution.

The need for a new approach: hybrid growth diligence

A new approach to valuation is urgently needed, one that takes a multi-timescale and multi-dimensional approach to understanding the magnitude and the duration of a company’s growth or growth potential. Even as investors shift their focus from growth to profitability, this new approach can make the difference between investment winners and losers.

Rethinking valuation starts with a new form of financial due diligence. One that doesn’t just validate historical figures but that provides clear insights on a target’s growth. We call it hybrid growth diligence (HGD).

HGD, which works for both startups and incumbents embracing digital transformation, is built on three pillars that answer the fundamental question: Is the target company’s growth sustainable in the long run?

At the start of the HGD due diligence process, a target company is labeled at a vertical level (for example, HR tech, robotics, SaaS), which allows for more granularity than a traditional industry label (software, services), and designated per key business model characteristics, including revenue model, product, pricing model and customer segments. This creates the right frameworks for analysis by understanding the growth and profitability drivers of the business based on specific unit economics. Due diligence on tech and tech-enabled companies is a highly analytical process, made harder by the timing and often inconsistent data received.

Then comes peer review and benchmarking on the relevant financial and operational figures. To understand if a company is on the right track, a review of peer positions at a given stage brings insights on achievability of result. It also helps eliminate any false statements about the true nature of the technology. If a company claiming to be an AI company has the same gross margin as a pure SaaS editor, then something is wrong.

Finally, hybrid growth diligence builds on hybrid lenses, i.e. mixing financial, operational, legal and ESG considerations, which allow for a deeper understanding of the unit economics at stake. As such, gaining insight into how some legal clauses in customer contracts can affect recurring revenue (in the presence of termination clauses for example) or gross margin (in the presence of strict SLAs) will help better secure the key valuation aggregates.

Hybrid growth diligence has one last power. Beyond high-growth companies, it also works for those companies of the “old economy” that are placing disruption front and center of their business models and reinventing the way their industries create value. By capturing changes at a much more granular level, HGD helps to assess and quantify business model changes and as such to place a premium on agile incumbents whose intrinsic value lies in their power of transformation more than on their strength at a certain point in time.

Raphaëlle d’Ornano is the founder and managing partner at D’Ornano + Co, a global advisory firm launching hybrid growth diligence in the US market.