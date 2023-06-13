Duke Energy to sell commercial renewables business to Brookfield Renewable for $2.8bn

The sale is expected to close by the end of 2023.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as financial advisors to Duke Energy for this transaction

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel to Duke Energy

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Corporation, which has over $825 billion of assets under management

Brookfield Renewable has agreed to acquire Duke Energy’s commercial renewables business for about $2.8 billion.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Duke Energy is a top energy holding company.

“With this acquisition, we are adding a scale operating renewable platform with a full suite of in-house capabilities and a proven management team experienced in operations and development,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable in a statement. “We are also adding to our pipeline of renewable development projects, solidifying our position as one of the largest renewable energy businesses in the U.S. with almost 90,000 megawatts of operating and development assets.”

