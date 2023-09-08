Dunes Point Capital acquires electrical products provider Warshaw Supply

Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC while Ridge Advisory served as financial advisor to Warshaw.

M&T Bank provided the debt for the transaction

Based in Rye, New York, DPC targets the general industrial and business services sectors

DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion

Dunes Point Capital has acquired New York City-based Warshaw Supply, a provider of electrical products for commercial and multi-family end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

M&T Bank provided the debt for the transaction. Polsinelli PC served as legal advisor to DPC, while Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor. Ridge Advisory served as financial advisor to Warshaw.

Warshaw’s brands include South Conduit, Global Manufacturing, Aly Cable and Nav-Tech.

Based in Rye, New York, DPC targets the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion.