Dunes Point Capital acquires electrical products provider Warshaw Supply

Dunes Point Capital has acquired New York City-based Warshaw Supply, a provider of electrical products for commercial and multi-family end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.
M&T Bank provided the debt for the transaction. Polsinelli PC served as legal advisor to DPC, while Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor. Ridge Advisory served as financial advisor to Warshaw.
Warshaw’s brands include South Conduit, Global Manufacturing, Aly Cable and Nav-Tech.
Based in Rye, New York, DPC targets the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion.