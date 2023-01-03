DW Healthcare Partners invests in education platform Med Learning Group

DW Healthcare Partners manages over $1.2 billion in aggregate capital commitments

Toronto-based private equity firm DW Healthcare Partners has made an investment in Med Learning Group, a New York City-based continuing medical education platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at MLG,” said Aly Champsi, a managing director at DWHP, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting their initiatives to grow their innovative continuing medical education offerings.”

DW Healthcare Partners targets the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.2 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

DW Healthcare Partners was founded in 2002.