DWHP invests in electrophysiology testing devices provider LKC

Dina Dubey is transitioning into the role as CEO.

Based in Toronto, DWHP is focused on the healthcare industry

The firm has over $1.6 billion in aggregate capital commitments across all funds since inception

DW Healthcare Partners has made an investment in Gaithersburg, Maryland-based LKC Technologies Inc, a maker of electrophysiology testing devices. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are really looking forward to this partnership with LKC,” said Gabe Becher, managing director at DWHP in a statement. “We believe the company is in the early stages of a tremendous global growth opportunity. LKC’s innovative products help preserve vision by offering technology that makes functional retinal assessments.”

