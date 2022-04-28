DWM promotes Swaminathan to PE director

Developing World Markets has promoted Suma Swaminathan to director of private equity. She first joined DWM’s private equity team in 2017.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Developing World Markets (“DWM”), a U.S.-based investment manager with more than two decades of experience deploying capital to address the social, environmental, and economic needs of the developing world, is pleased to announce the promotion of Suma Swaminathan to Director, Private Equity.

Suma joined DWM’s PE team in 2017 and has overseen the Asia-Africa region, working with Aleem Remtula, Partner, Co-Head of DWM’s private equity practice.

“We are very pleased to recognize Suma’s respected stature within the firm and the broader impact industry,” said Edward Marshall, Co-Managing Partner of DWM. “She and Aleem have been the intellectual champions of DWM’s Displaced Communities Fund, which is needed now more than ever.”

Prior to joining DWM, Suma was a senior valuation consultant at Empire Valuation Consultants, a boutique consulting firm in NYC. She started her career in data analysis at Infosys Ltd, where she focused on financial services clients and their credit risk analytics.

She received her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Osmania University in Hyderabad, India and earned her MBA from the New York University’s Stern School of Business, where she was designated a faculty scholar for social enterprise. She is fluent in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English.

About DWM

Founded in 1994, Developing World Markets (DWM) seeks investible solutions that sustainably address the social, environmental, and economic needs of the developing world. DWM began impact investing in 1999 and shifted exclusively to impact in 2007. DWM has over two decades of experience in emerging and frontier markets. Through DWM Asset Management, LLC, the firm’s SEC-registered investment adviser, DWM has originated and managed over $2.2 billion of private debt and private equity in impact-oriented enterprises, including over 900 loan disbursements and 25 private equity stakes in more than 70 emerging and frontier countries.