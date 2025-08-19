Dynamix’s Andrejka Bernatova: Europe’s fragmented power market limiting scalability; Axcel plans business law internationalization with new platform

AGRD Partners is a legal services group made up of six business law firms in Sweden.

Morning all, Craig McGlashan here in the London newsroom, bringing you the Europe Wire.

AI, along with the data centers and energy needed to power it, is one of the big investment topics of the day. But there are several reasons why investors are more likely to put their money into the US than Europe, Andrejka Bernatova of Dynamix Capital Partners, tells PE Hub this morning.

We then turn to the legal sector, where Axcel is launching AGRD Partners, a legal services group made up of six business law firms in Sweden. The plan is to internationalize the business – we have some details on a likely first location.

Powering on

Rising global demand for artificial intelligence and data centers has not erased the structural challenges facing Europe’s digital infrastructure, which still lags behind the US in attracting private equity capital, PE Hub’s Irien Joseph writes this morning.

The contrast with the US is striking, Andrejka Bernatova, founder and managing partner at Dynamix Capital Partners, told Irien. The US digital infrastructure market provides scalability, speed and contractual variety that allow for faster financing, factors that Bernatova says are more “diverse” in Europe.

Dynamix is a private investment platform focused on decarbonization across grid and distributed energy, clean fuels, critical materials and sustainability technology.

Scaling power to data centers and AI facilities, she noted, is considerably easier in the US. “Europe’s fragmented market limits gigawatts of scalability, whereas US projects can reach gigawatt levels.”

Goldman Sachs Research estimates that the global data center market currently uses around 55GW of power, with around 122GW of data center capacity expected to be online by the end of 2030.

Energy strategy is another differentiator. While Europe maintains a strong emphasis on renewable sources of power, the US has shifted in the past 18 months from a hyperfocus on renewables to prioritizing speed in delivering power to data centers, Bernatova said.

“This had led hyperscalers to explore different energy sources. Nuclear power is in vogue and an important source of energy long term.” Dynamix is seeing investment opportunities in nuclear.

Bernatova noted that Europe’s strong focus on renewables can slow the pace of data center development. “Europe’s focus on renewables makes it harder to be able to develop speed to power data centers.” The scale of development is much bigger in the US, she added.

Contractual creativity also favors the US, she said. This allows companies to create “micro-grid facilities” catered to a specific data center facility instead of connecting to the main power grid. These set-ups can be more creative in the US than in Europe, she said.

Even with those facilities, as data centers drive power demand, the electric grid will require significant investment, the Goldman report said. The company estimates that roughly $720 billion may be needed in grid spending through 2030.

By contrast, Europe’s more prescribed way of entering contracts may take longer, Bernatova noted.

“Europeans have plenty on their plate to be able to meet the renewables goals that they announced on a country level.” But when it comes to delivering those goals, Europe is not on track, which makes renewables a competing focus, she said.

“Versus in the US, we don’t necessarily have those renewable constraints that Europe is facing now,” she said. This further complicates efforts to attract the scale of investment now flowing into the US.

For more on the trends that Bernatova says will shape Europe’s infrastructure sector in the coming years, check out the full interview.

Some sources say there are plenty of bright spots for Europe’s digital and energy infrastructure sectors, however.

There is renewed optimism in the air when it comes to the European energy segment, particularly given announcements such as Germany’s planned €500 billion infrastructure fund, industry experts told PE Hub in April.

Crossborder law

Private equity has been getting into the legal sector and now one firm has built a platform with a plan to go international.

Axcel is launching AGRD Partners, a legal services group made up of six business law firms in Sweden.

The UK will likely be the first stop for the internationalization of the business, PE Hub understands. Several private equity firms are already making a push in the UK legal sector, following a playbook they used in the accounting industry, sources told PE Hub last week.

AGRD comprises Allié, Born, Morris Law, Next, Synch and TM & Partners. The group’s revenue is around SKr700 million ($73 million; €63 million), PE Hub understands. Each firm will retain its name and continue to operate independently.

AGRD will provide specialist corporate and commercial advice across public and private M&A, banking and finance, technology, real estate, employment law and related fields. The group’s scale and combined capabilities will make it one of Sweden’s top 10 business law firms by revenue, with around 250 employees across eight offices, according to a release.

“With AGRD Partners, we see an opportunity to shape the future of business law,” said Björn Larsson, partner at Axcel, in a statement. “There’s a growing international trend of external capital and new strategic ownership reshaping and strengthening the legal sector, much like developments in the audit sector.

“By bringing together several of Sweden’s top business law firms and enabling substantial structural investments, we’re creating a powerful partnership with the potential to transform the business law landscape in Sweden and beyond.”

The legal sector is evolving rapidly, shaped by changing client needs and technological advances such as AI, the release said. AGRD aims to be at the forefront of this transformation, investing significantly in digital tools, knowledge sharing and talent development, it added.

That’s everything from me today. Obey Martin Manayiti is on US Wire duty later today and I’ll be back with you again from Europe tomorrow.

Cheers,

Craig