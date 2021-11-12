Intercap-backed E Automotive closes TSX IPO, secures C$136m

E Automotive, a Toronto-based digital automobile auction platform for dealers, has closed its initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising C$135.7 million. It may raise an additional C$20.3 million if the greenshoe option is exercised in full. E Automotive, which is now trading under the symbol “EINC”, is backed by Canadian merchant bank Intercap.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ – E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E Inc. (“E Inc.” or the “Company“) (TSX: EINC), which goes to market under the brands EBlock and EDealer, announced today the successful closing of its previously-announced initial public offering (the “Offering“) of 5,900,000 common shares at a price of C$23.00 per share for gross proceeds of C$135,700,000. The Offering was upsized from an initial size of C$125,000,000 as a result of excess demand.

The common shares of the Company began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 3, 2021 under the symbol “EINC”.

E Inc. anticipates using the net proceeds from the Offering to strengthen its balance sheet, increase its working capital and further its growth initiatives.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. as lead underwriters, and Scotiabank, Eight Capital, ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (collectively with the lead underwriters, the “Underwriters“).

The Underwriters have also been granted an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option“) to purchase up to an additional 885,000 common shares at a price of C$23.00 per share for additional gross proceeds of C$20,355,000 if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full. The Over-Allotment Option can be exercised for a period of 30 days from today.

The Offering was completed pursuant to the Company’s supplemented PREP prospectus dated November 2, 2021 (the “Prospectus“) and filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A copy of the Prospectus is available under E Inc.’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsel to E Inc. and Miller Thomson LLP acted as legal counsel to the Underwriters.

About E Inc.

E Inc.’s mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. E Inc. has a digital platform (the “Platform“) that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers’ digital retailing and inventory management. Access to E Inc.’s Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, including driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E Inc.’s digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and E Inc.’s digital retail suite of products goes to market under the brand EDealer.