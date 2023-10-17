E2M Ventures scores $50m credit facility from Crayhill

The facility will be used to finance the origination of mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments for real estate sponsors.

Crayhill Capital Management, a New York-based private credit management has provided a $50 million credit facility to E2M Ventures, a Denver-based real estate investment firm focused on middle-market debt and equity.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with E2MV by providing them with a capital solution uniquely tailored to best serve the evolving needs of their clients,” said Sloan Sutta, a managing director of Crayhill Capital Management in a statement. “There is an increasing demand for bespoke solutions among real estate sponsors, and we are excited to develop and scale this strategy with E2MV’s experienced team to meet strong market demand.”

E2MV was represented in the transaction by Herman Enayati and Geoffrey Perusse with Rimon, P.C. Crayhill was represented in the transaction by Sutton, Pakfar & Courtney, LLP.

Crayhill Capital Management was launched in August 2015.