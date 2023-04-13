Eagle Merchant Partners buys two service franchisors Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec

Furniture Medic is a provider of furniture, wood, and cabinet restoration, repair, fabrication and refinishing services while AmeriSpec is a residential and commercial property inspection company.

Eagle Merchant Partners has acquired two service franchisors: Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. No financial terms were disclosed.

Furniture Medic was founded in 1992 and AmeriSpec was founded in 1987.

“We are pleased to partner with the Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec teams as they continue to provide reliable, accurate and comprehensive cabinet & furniture restoration and building inspection services to even more customers across North America and the UK,” said Zack Taylor of Eagle, in a statement. “Homeowners and insurance companies are looking for value and great service. We look forward to leveraging our consumer sector expertise and operational resources to support Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec’s next phase of growth.”

The investment represents Eagle’s seventh franchise investment.

Eagle Merchant Partners targets franchise, consumer and industrial companies primarily in the Southeastern U.S.