EagleTree acquires travel and tourism marketing agency MMGY Global

EagleTree Capital has acquired MMGY Global, a travel and tourism marketing firm. The sellers include Peninsula Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

MMGY Global’s management team will remain in place, and CEO Katie Briscoe will continue to lead the company. Executive Chairman and former CEO Clayton Reid will continue to serve on the board of directors.

EagleTree is partnering on this transaction with Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and several of EagleTree’s fund investors will be co-investing alongside them, including Northwestern Mutual.

“MMGY Global sits at the cross section of EagleTree’s investment focus on marketing services and travel,” added EagleTree Co-Managing Partner Anup Bagaria in a statement. “We are excited about being able to draw on multiple past successful investments in both marketing services and travel to add value and accelerate the company’s growth.”

MMGY Global was advised on the transaction by BrightTower. Foley served as an adviser to MMGY Global on legal matters, PwC on financial matters and RSM on tax matters.

EagleTree was advised on the transaction by Jones Day on legal matters and by Alvarez & Marsal on accounting and tax matters.

Based in New York, EagleTree Capital invests in the middle market. The firm has over $5.6 billion of assets under management.

MMGY Global is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.