EagleTree-backed Arc to buy LRP Media Group’s HR tech and edtech portfolios

This acquisition is expected to close at the end of October.

Arc, which is backed by EagleTree Capital has agreed to acquire Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based LRP Media Group’s HR technology and education tech portfolios. No financial terms were disclosed.

Arc is a global events, data, and media platform.

The acquisition will be the sixth and largest acquisition for Arc in the fourteen months since inception. The assets will also significantly expand the Arc network in the U.S. creating a robust complement to Arc’s European business.

Simon Foster, Group CEO of Arc, said in a statement, “This is a major development for Arc. The acquisition will expand our capabilities and operations in the U.S., and bring an experienced team, strong brands, and more high-growth verticals into the network. The HR Tech and Ed Tech teams have an impressive track record of launching and developing their brands, and we’re looking forward to working with our new colleagues to grow these portfolios and to further develop Arc in the United States.”

Canson Capital Partners, an Arc founding partner, served as financial adviser to Arc on the deal while Jones Day and Plural Strategy Group served as legal adviser and strategy advisor, respectively. M&A advisor JEGI Clarity represented LRP Media Group in this transaction.

EagleTree Capital is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 80 add-on transactions over the past 20 plus years.

LRP Media Group was founded in 1977. The media company specializes in education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, and human resources.