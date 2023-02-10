EagleTree-backed Integreon launches CyberHawk-AI

Also, Integreon has teamed up with RadarFirst, a provider of privacy incident management solutions.

EagleTree targets the consumer, media, business services, water, and specialty industrial sectors

Integreon, which is backed by EagleTree Capital, has launched CyberHawk-AI, an advanced automated technology that utilizes artificial intelligence following cyber breaches. No financial terms were disclosed.

Also, Integreon has teamed up with RadarFirst, a provider of privacy incident management solutions.

“This groundbreaking technology helps Integreon better address our clients’ concerns and demands, advances the tech-enablement of our services and drives greater innovation,” said Subroto Mukerji, CEO of Integreon, in a statement. “As technology and our industry continue to evolve, we will lead the way and maintain the high quality of services that we are known for.”

Integreon is a provider of creative, business, and legal outsourced services to corporations and law firms.

Based in New York, EagleTree Capital has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception. The private equity firm targets the consumer, media, business services, water and specialty industrial sectors.