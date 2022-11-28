EagleTree-backed Integreon taps Mukerji as CEO

Integreon is a provider of legal and business outsourced services.

Integreon, which is backed by EagleTree Capital, has named Subroto Mukerji as CEO.

Previously, Mukerji worked at Rackspace Technology, where he was most recently president of the Americas region, after previously serving as its chief operating officer. Prior to his tenure at Rackspace Technology, he was vice president and general manager at DXC Technology. Previously he held leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard, Digital GlobalSoft and Wipro.

“We are pleased to welcome Subroto, a seasoned senior executive with an excellent track record in growing technology enabled outsourced services businesses, to Integreon,” said Anup Bagaria, a co-managing partner at EagleTree Capital, in a statement.

Based in New York, EagleTree Capital invests in the media, business services, consumer, water and specialty industrial sectors.