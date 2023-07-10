EagleTree-backed Nasco Healthcare taps Gonsalves as CEO

Saugerties, New York-based Nasco Healthcare is a provider of medical simulation and healthcare training products.

Based in New York, EagleTree Capital invests in the middle market

Nasco Healthcare, which is backed by EagleTree Capital, has named Paul Gonsalves as CEO.

Gonsalves has held a number of senior leadership roles over the past three decades, including president of Orthofix’s global orthopedics business and chief commercial officer of Integra Lifesciences. Earlier in his career, Gonsalves held various executive positions at AccentCare, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, WellCare Health Plans and GE Healthcare.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul, a seasoned executive with a proven track record of driving commercial and operational growth, to Nasco Healthcare,” said Anup Bagaria, co-managing partner at EagleTree Capital in a statement.

