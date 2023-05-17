EagleTree-backed Pitch Black recruits Bertrand as CFO

In her role, Bertrand will help bolster Pitch Black’s global business intelligence and drive company decisions that serve continued growth and client success.

Pitch Black, the parent company of visual effects studios FuseFX, FOLKS, Rising Sun Pictures, and El Ranchito, has named Suzanne Bertrand as chief financial officer.

Pitch Black is backed by EagleTree Capital.

In her role, Bertrand will help bolster Pitch Black’s global business intelligence and drive company decisions that serve continued growth and client success.

Bertrand is the former CFO at Rodeo FX and CFO of Moment Factory. Bertrand also held several executive positions at Financière des professionnels and Fuller Landau.

“Suzanne’s unique understanding of the creative business, coupled with her focus on unifying and creating a simple, comprehensive flow of data for our leadership team, is critical to managing the financial health of a fast-paced and rapidly growing company with our global scale,” said Pitch Black CEO Sébastien Bergeron, in a statement. “We warmly welcome Suzanne to the Pitch Black family and are eager to partner with her in our continued growth and success.”

Based in New York City, EagleTree Capital invests in the consumer, media and business services, water, and specialty industrial sectors. EagleTree was founded in 2001.