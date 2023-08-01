EagleTree exits marketing agency Sparks

Based in New York, EagleTree invests in the media, business services, consumer, water and specialty industrial sectors

The firm has over $5.6 billion of assets under management

EagleTree Capital has exited its investment in Sparks, a Philadelphia-based marketing agency, as part of the company’s sale to Freeman. No financial terms were disclosed.

EagleTree initially invested in Sparks in late 2020.

On the exit, Michael Struble, senior partner of EagleTree, said in a statement, “We want to thank Scott and Jeff for their partnership over the last three years. This exit represents a validation of our expertise and conviction in the live events sector and in the fact that Sparks is a best-in-class operator. We’ve very much valued the opportunity to work alongside such a talented team.”

