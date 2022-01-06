Earth Capital promotes Bezuidenhoudt to investment head

Earth Capital has promoted Avent Bezuidenhoudt as head of investment. Bezuidenhoudt first joined Earth Capital in July 2020 as investment director.

PRESS RELEASE

London, 06 January 2022, Earth Capital, the sustainable investing private equity specialists, has appointed Avent Bezuidenhoudt as Head of Investment as the firm continues the deployment of its flagship Nobel Sustainability Fund® amid record interest in sustainable investment. She will also be joining the board as a director of Earth Capital and the Investment Committee.

Avent joined Earth Capital in July 2020 as Investment Director with over 25 years of experience in investing, portfolio management, and corporate finance advisory. She is an expert at identifying and supporting high-growth technology companies and has been a valuable member of the firm’s investment team. Prior to joining Earth Capital, she was a senior fund manager at The FSE Group.

Her expertise, ability, and dedication make Avent the ideal candidate to lead Earth Capital’s Investment Team and demonstrate how responsible private market investment plays a crucial role in responding to the climate crisis.

Gordon Power, Chief Investment Officer of Earth Capital, said: “Avent has proved to be a trusted and valuable member of the Earth Capital team in her short time here, and we are pleased to have her move into the Head of Investment role. She has a broad range of experience and the drive to enhance our focus amid a surge of investor interest in our sector.”

Avent Bezuidenhoudt, Head of Investment of Earth Capital, added: “It is a privilege to be appointed to this post, with the support of the team, and at this exciting time for Earth Capital. Our mission to deliver returns that do not cost the earth, has never been more important in our post COP-26 content and I am excited to begin deploying our Nobel Sustainability Fund®.”

About Earth Capital

Earth Capital is the global investment group co-founded by Gordon Power and Stephen Lansdown, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown. The group managers, including Berkeley Energy, are responsible for over $1.7 billion in sustainable and impact private markets investments. Earth Capital invests globally in companies and infrastructure which address the challenges of Sustainable Development such as climate change and energy, food, and water security. Investment sectors include energy efficiency, energy generation, clean industry, agriculture, waste, and water.

Earth Capital measures Sustainable Impact through the Earth Dividend™, which provides an annual measure of an investee company’s contribution to Sustainable Development. The Earth Dividend™ has been developed by Earth Capital’s in-house Sustainability specialists following a detailed benchmark of international best practice approaches to the assessment, reporting and assurance of impact and ESG issues.