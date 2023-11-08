East Los Capital invests in software firm IO Connect Services

The capital infusion will be used by IO Connect for hiring engineering staff and to expand its service offerings.

East Los Capital has made a majority investment in IO Connect Services, a New Jersey-based software company.

No financial terms were disclosed.

IO Connect was founded in 2019 by Dr. Javier Machuca-Navarro.

On the transaction, East Los Capital Partner and IO Connect board member Anthony Valencia, said in a statement, “After the recent successful exit of our last AWS cloud services investment, the bar was set very high, but IO Connect impressed on every metric from the technical expertise of Dr. Navarro to their single-minded focus on solving complex problems for their clients.”

Based in Los Angeles, East Los Capital invests in the lower middle market. East Los Capital focuses on consumer, healthcare, internet, media, IT/cloud services, and software.