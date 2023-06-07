ECP and two ex-GIP Partners launch new sustainable credit platform ECP ForeStar

Ex-GIP Partners Jennifer Powers and Reiner Boehning are leading a combined ECP credit team with over $2.5 billion of initial capital allocations.

Energy Capital Partners and two former partners at Global Infrastructure Partners, Jennifer Powers and Reiner Boehning, have launched ECP ForeStar, a new sustainable credit platform focused on offering credit solutions to businesses focused on climate transition, decarbonization and sustainable solutions.

At GIP, Powers and Boehning established, grew and led the GIP Credit platform, where they managed over $5 billion of credit capital. Prior to forming ECP ForeStar, Powers and Boehning were managing directors at Forsight Sustainable Capital.

“We are excited to welcome this talented team to our firm,” said Doug Kimmelman, senior partner and founder at ECP in a statement. “Jen and Reiner are true pioneers in the sustainable credit space – much like ECP is across the energy transition infrastructure sectors – and they bring the right combination of credit investing experience, deep infrastructure sector knowledge, and unique origination relationships that will advance and deepen ECP’s energy transition-focused investing goals. We believe our expanded ECP credit platform will leverage ECP’s sector expertise and will be well-positioned to offer a deeper set of investment capabilities across sustainability sectors. We look forward to coming to market with expanded sustainable credit offerings for our limited partner investors.”

Powers and Boehning will serve as co-managing partners of ECP ForeStar.

Since its founding, ECP has owned and developed over 63GW of power generation assets, including over 23GW of renewables and over 6GW of storage projects.

Founded in 2005, ECP targets energy transition, electrification and decarbonization infrastructure assets.