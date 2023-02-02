Edgewater acquires graphite products maker NeoGraf from Aterian

Aterian acquired NeoGraf from GrafTech International Ltd in 2017

Aterian invests in middle-market businesses

Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009

Aterian Investment Partners has sold Lakewood, Ohio-based NeoGraf Solutions, a maker of graphite products, to Edgewater Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Aterian acquired NeoGraf from GrafTech International Ltd. in 2017.

On the transaction, Joshua Ciampa, managing director at Aterian, said in a statement, “The success of our partnership with NeoGraf is a strong reflection of the operational intensity and value creation toolkit that Aterian approaches its investments with, and we are proud of completing the transformation of a carve-out that is poised for continued success in attractive markets. NeoGraf is also a great example of Aterian’s continued focus on chemicals and material science investments.”

BDA Partners and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised NeoGraf.

Aterian invests in middle market businesses. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.