Edgewater-backed Elevate Patient Solutions acquires RCM solutions provider Revenue Masters

Spring, Texas-based Elevate is a provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for hospitals, health systems and healthcare providers.

Elevate Patient Solutions, which is backed by Edgewater Funds, has acquired Florida-based Revenue Masters, a provider of RCM solutions to health systems, hospitals and healthcare companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mike Shea leads Elevate.

Based in Chicago, Edgewater Funds invests in the middle market. The firm has over $3 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001.