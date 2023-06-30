Edgewater-backed Elevate Patient Solutions acquires RCM solutions provider Revenue Masters

- Mike Shea leads Elevate
- Based in Chicago, Edgewater Funds invests in the middle market
Elevate Patient Solutions, which is backed by Edgewater Funds, has acquired Florida-based Revenue Masters, a provider of RCM solutions to health systems, hospitals and healthcare companies. No financial terms were disclosed.
Spring, Texas-based Elevate is a provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for hospitals, health systems and healthcare providers.
