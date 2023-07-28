Edgewater Capital-backed Evantic buys plastic components maker PDF

Houston-based Evantic is an advanced material science and high-performance, design engineered components manufacturer.

Evantic, a portfolio company of Edgewater Capital Partners, has acquired Plastic Distributors and Fabricators, a maker of high-precision, difficult to machine plastic components. No financial terms were disclosed.

Houston-based Evantic is an advanced material science and high-performance, design engineered components manufacturer to the semiconductor, aerospace, energy, and industrial sectors.

“Together, Altamira, PFI, Vertec and now PDF, further solidify Evantic as a unique organization with the scale, capability and expertise to offer exceptional polymer solutions to high value, mission critical applications from prototype to serial production,” said Sarita Gavhane, a principal at Edgewater Capital Partners in a statement.

Edgewater retained Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP as legal counsel.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses.