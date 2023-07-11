Edison Partners exits digital customer education firm Northpass

Gainsight, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners, is a customer success platform.

Edison Partners has sold Parsippany, New Jersey-based Northpass, a digital customer education firm, to Gainsight. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gainsight, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners, is a customer success platform.

Edison Partners has been Northpass’ first and sole institutional investor since 2019.

“Over the last four years, Northpass has developed a truly innovative and highly flexible customer education solution that B2B organizations rely on to drive growth, engagement and efficiencies,” said Kelly Ford, general partner and COO of Edison Partners, who served on the company’s board of directors. “We are pleased to see Steve Cornwell and team’s work be recognized with this strategic acquisition by the founder of the Customer Success movement.”

Since its inception in 1986, Edison Partners has invested in more than 260 companies, a third of which have been in the enterprise solutions space.

Edison targets high-growth companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Based in Princeton, New Jersey, Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets.