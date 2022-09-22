Edison Partners promotes Ford to COO

In this new role, Ford will oversee the firm’s operations, including the Edison Edge value creation platform, investment development, finance, portfolio operations and marketing.

Edison Partners has promoted Kelly Ford from partner to chief operating officer.

In this new role, Ford will oversee the firm’s operations, including the Edison Edge value creation platform, investment development, finance, portfolio operations and marketing.

In her more than eight years at Edison, Ford has worked with more than 55 portfolio companies, been involved in 15 financings, served as director at 11 companies, and pioneered the Edison Edge operating platform.

“This well-deserved promotion recognizes Kelly’s tremendous contributions to Edison thus far. Expanding our executive team by promoting Kelly will help us scale, and acknowledges the excellence and value we expect from the Edison Edge platform and best-in-class portfolio operations,” said Chris Sugden, a managing partner at Edison Partners, in a statement. “Kelly’s 20-plus years of leading management teams to successful outcomes make her the ideal person for the new COO role. She understands how to unlock the potential of great people by creating amazing teams through execution and process excellence.”

Edison Partners targets high-growth financial technology, healthcare IT and vertical SaaS and marketplace companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets.