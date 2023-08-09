Edison Partners recruits Laufer as principal

Laufer also held positions at MRI Software, investment manager NISA, and software-focused investment bank Arbor Advisors

He is also a former managing partner of advisory firm The Garex Group

Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets

Edison Partners has named Ben Laufer as a principal.

Prior to Edison, he was a director at PeakEquity Partners focused on enterprise software. Laufer also held positions at MRI Software, investment manager NISA, and software-focused investment bank Arbor Advisors. He is also a former managing partner of advisory firm The Garex Group.

“Grit, commitment, strategic thinking, and rapport are some of the key attributes we look for in our team members and Ben exemplifies each of these,” said Chris Sugden, managing partner in a statement. “Add to that his impressive track record of success and we knew he’d be a great fit. We’re pleased to have him onboard and look forward to Ben contributing in a big way.”

Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets.