Edison Partners taps Baker to head investor relations

Edison Partners has named Rush Baker as partner, head of investor relations.

“We’re focused on building ‘a forever firm,’ so it’s essential that we continue to add expertise to help us scale not only our AUM, but also how we partner with our portfolio companies in bringing more than capital to each investment. We are very pleased to welcome Rush and Casey to lead these two critical aspects of our business,” said Chris Sugden, a managing partner at Edison Partners, in a statement.

Before joining Edison, Baker was a partner at Snowbridge Advisors. He began his career in finance at Deutsche Bank.

Most recently, during Myers’ tenure at SundaySky, he held several go-to-market leadership positions and led a multi-faceted sell-side process, resulting in a successful $100+ million private equity transaction. Earlier in his career, Myers helped Exstream Software grow revenues by five times in four years, and successfully exit to Hewlett Packard.

Edison Partners targets high-growth financial technology, healthcare IT and vertical SaaS and marketplace companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets.