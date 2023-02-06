Edison promotes Zieja to principal, Hahn to senior associate and Kiger to associate

Shearburn is a former managing director at Warburg Pincus

Edison Partners has promoted Steve Zieja to principal, Grace Hahn to senior associate and Dylan Kiger to associate. Also, John Shearburn, a former Warburg Pincus managing director, has been appointed senior advisor to the firm.

“We’re proud of the talents, drive, and value alignment that Steve, Grace, and Dylan have brought to our firm,” said Kelly Ford, general partner and chief operating officer, Edison Partners, in a statement. “With these promotions, we recognize not only meaningful professional growth and results, but also the ‘whatever it takes’ attitude these individuals demonstrate every day that drive our firm’s culture, build for its future, and, ultimately, benefit our limited partners and portfolio companies.”

Edison targets financial technology, healthcare IT and vertical SaaS and marketplace companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Edison Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets.