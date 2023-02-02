Education staffing firm Edustaff grabs funding from Public Pension Capital

Edustaff provides educators to K-12 school districts and community colleges across the U.S.

Public Pension Capital has made an investment in Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Edustaff, an education staffing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Edustaff provides educators to K-12 school districts and community colleges across the U.S. Edustaff currently serves over 550 customers across 11 U.S. states.

On the investment, Thomas Uger, a partner and head of business & financial services at PPC, said in a statement,, “At a time when schools’ challenges to staff their classrooms have never been greater, we’re excited to partner with Edustaff for the next stage of the Company’s journey, and harness its excellent record of teacher placement and client satisfaction to expand its offering to new states and geographies.”

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Edustaff while Barnes & Thornburg LLP provided legal counsel. Covington & Burling LLP acted as legal counsel to PPC. Monroe Capital provided financing for the transaction.

