EHP promotes one to partner and another to principal

Enhanced Healthcare Partners has promoted Dr. Brandon Einstein as a partner and Jeff Chen to principal. Einstein joined EHP in 2015 while Chen came on board in 2016.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enhanced Healthcare Partners (“EHP”) is pleased to announce the naming of Brandon Einstein, M.D., to Partner and Jeff Chen to Principal.

Dr. Brandon Einstein joined EHP in the spring of 2015 and has been instrumental in sourcing healthcare-focused investments for the firm and assisting EHP’s portfolio companies in implementing strategic growth initiatives. He currently holds board positions with Eventus Whole Health, Howard Chudler & Associates and NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals.

Prior to EHP, Einstein was an Associate in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs & Co, where he focused on M&A, debt and equity financings for healthcare companies. Einstein earned his BA in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology from Yale University, his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School.

“Brandon has led the investing strategy for many of EHP’s sector theses given his unique background as an M.D., and his dedication over the last seven years has resulted in deep partnerships with our executive teams and outstanding results for our investors,” said Malcolm Kostuchenko, general partner at EHP. “He has played a significant role targeting investments like NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals that improve outcomes for patients with a focus on combining margin and mission.”

In addition, EHP is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Chen to Principal.

Before joining the EHP team in 2016, Chen held positions in both the Consumer Retail & Healthcare Investment Banking Group as well as the Client Strategy Group within the Executive Office at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Jeff Chen earned his Honors in Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business.

“Brandon and Jeff have been, and will continue to be, essential members of the EHP team,” said Matthew Thompson, general partner at EHP. “The promotions are well-deserved, and I look forward to the growth of the fund and the continued success of the team.”

ABOUT ENHANCED HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Enhanced Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm dedicated to making minority and majority investments in founder and entrepreneur-led lower middle-market companies. The EHP team has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital and is comprised of professionals with deep healthcare, operations, consulting and investment management experience. The firm seeks to invest in companies between $50-$250 million in enterprise value, driving deep partnerships with management and founders to catalyze growth and build great organizations. For more information, visit: www.enhancedhealthcare.com.