EHP promotes Prendergast to principal, head of business development

Enhanced Healthcare Partners has named David Prendergast to principal, head of business development.

Prendergast joined EHP in the fall of 2019 to lead the firm’s business development efforts. He has been instrumental in sourcing new investment platforms for the firm and assisting with strategic growth initiatives within EHP’s portfolio companies.

Prior to EHP, Prendergast served as vice president of business development at Waud Capital and as a vice president at Great Point Partners, where he focused on investment execution and led the firm’s business development efforts. He began his career as an associate at Summit Partners.

“We are excited to acknowledge David and his strong contribution to the firm since joining to lead our business development efforts in 2019,” said Malcolm Kostuchenko, a general partner at EHP. “His efforts have been critical to our disciplined and process-driven investment approach of investing behind attractive themes within healthcare. We look forward to David playing a significant role in the continued success of the firm.”

Based in Salt Lake City, EHP is focused on middle-market healthcare companies. The EHP team has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital.