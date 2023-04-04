Eir Partners invests in pharma software firm Gifthealth

Gifthealth was founded by CEO and co-founder Nick Potts, CEO and President and co-founder John Romano

Based in Miami, Eir Partners invests in health tech

Eir has completed or partnered on over $5 billion in healthcare technology transactions since inception in 2015

Eir Partners has acquired a majority stake in Gifthealth, a Columbus, Ohio-based pharmaceutical software company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The acquisition of Gifthealth represents the culmination of a proactive sourcing effort in the pharma services spaces. We have met with a number of rapidly growing competitors over the past 18 months and come to the conclusion that Nick and John have built the best solution for the space. Gift is in front of a massive opportunity to reduce the cost of drugs to consumers and meet the need of specialty providers, said Brett Carlson, managing member at Eir Partners, in a statement. “We are delighted to back entrepreneurs that have developed the solution set to improve healthcare for all patients across the United States.”

FundingVerse.com served as financial advisor to Gifthealth.

