Eir Partners recaps digital customer experience firm Helpware

Robert Nash serves as CEO of Helpware

Based in Miami, Eir Partners is focused exclusively on health tech and tech enabled companies

Eir has completed or partnered on over $5 billion in healthcare technology transactions since inception in 2015

Eir Partners has recapitalized Lexington, Kentucky-based Helpware, a digital customer experience, content control and verification, and AI services to Fortune 5000 companies.

Brett Carlson, a managing partner at Eir Partners, said in a statement, “Helpware is the ideal platform in our journey to build a global digital services powerhouse – rapidly growing and with a strong management team. The consummation of an Eir – Helpware partnership is the next important and transformational chapter in the Company’s evolution. We are committed to accelerate the investment in their product portfolio and provide an even more compelling set of world class digital service offerings and capabilities to the Fortune 5000 marketplace. I look forward to working with them to capitalize on organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”

Helpware has over 2,500 employees across 14 locations and eight countries to support its global client base.

