EIV Capital backs energy infrastructure company Intensity

EIV Capital has made an investment in Tulsa-based Intensity Infrastructure Partners, an energy infrastructure company.

The investment will allow Intensity to acquire, construct, own and operate midstream assets in the United States.

Intensity is led by Joseph Griffin and Derek Gipson.

Greg Davis, a partner at EIV, said in a statement, “Intensity is a proven team that is well suited to capitalize on what we see as an attractive opportunity set in the midstream sector, where EIV continues to be highly active. The Intensity team is the perfect complement to our midstream efforts.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to EIV and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Intensity.

Based in Houston, EIV Capital targets the North American energy industry.