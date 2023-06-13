Eldridge and Dick Clark Productions acquire Golden Globe Awards from Hollywood Foreign Press

The transaction will result in the wind down of the HFPA and its membership.

Eldridge and Dick Clark Productions have acquired the Golden Globe Awards from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction will result in the wind down of the HFPA and its membership. The proceeds from the transaction, plus the existing resources of the HFPA, will transition into a newly formed Golden Globe Foundation which will continue the legacy HPFA’s history of entertainment-related charitable giving.

As part of the transaction, DCP and its partners will plan, host, and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards show.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman of Eldridge in a statement. “My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, implementing a professional, safe, and accountable environment, and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes.”

The Golden Globe Awards, viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, will be controlled by DCP, a producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Eldridge was founded in 2015.