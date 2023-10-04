Ember Infrastructure and partners to take H2O Innovation private

Ember is funding its portion of the purchase price with capital it manages on behalf of LPs as well as select co-investors, including Ontario Power Generation Pension Fund

H2O Innovation, a Quebec City-based solutions provider for drinking water, wastewater and water reuse applications, has agreed to be taken private for C$4.25 in cash per common share.

Ember Infrastructure Management will acquire all of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares, other than those rolled over by existing shareholders Investissement Québec (IQ) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

The deal values H2O Innovation at C$395 million, on a fully diluted equity basis. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The transaction represents a premium of around 68 percent to the shares’ closing price, around 66 percent premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on 2 October, and a 26 percent premium to the 52-week high price on the TSX of C$3.37 per share achieved on 4 July.

Ember is funding its portion of the purchase price with capital it manages on behalf of its limited partners via private equity fund capital as well as select co-investors, including Ontario Power Generation Pension Fund.

Upon completion of the deal, Ember will become the majority shareholder, with IQ, CDPQ and key executives of H2O Innovation holding a total interest of about 21 percent.

Ember plans to delist H2O Innovations’ shares from the TSX and Euronext Growth Paris.

“Sustainability is core to Ember’s investment philosophy, and water and wastewater solutions are central to our sustainability thesis,” said Elena Savostianova, managing partner of Ember, in a statement. While H2O Innovation has achieved significant success in delivering its services and solutions to its customers both organically and through acquisition-driven growth since its inception, we see a unique opportunity for H2O Innovation to enter a new phase of growth supported by our capital and industry expertise. We intend to take a long-term view as we support the ongoing implementation of H2O Innovation’s existing strategy, while continuing to find additional opportunities to better serve its customers.”

With headquarters in New York, Ember is a private equity firm that invests across the energy transition, water, waste and industrial sectors.

CDPQ invests globally on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totalled C$424 billion as at 30 June, 2023.

IQ is a government-capitalized investment firm that was founded to invest in Quebec-based companies.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada is H2O Innovation’s legal counsel, Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg are legal counsel to Ember, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin is legal counsel to IQ and Blake, Cassels & Graydon is legal counsel to CDPQ. Scotiabank acted as exclusive financial advisor to H2O Innovation and Desjardins acted as independent financial advisor to the Special Committee. Raymond James acted as financial advisor to Ember.