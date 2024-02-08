Emerson becomes senior partner at AEI

He is transitioning from his previous role as operating partner.

AE Industrial Partners has named Chris Emerson as senior partner. He is transitioning from his previous role as operating partner.

Also, Emerson will head a new office in Washington, D.C., which is slated to open in the third quarter of this year.

Emerson joined AEI in 2022. Previously, he was chairman and CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc. He is also the former president of Airbus Helicopters Inc and was senior vice president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft in France.

“Since Chris joined AEI, he has played an integral part in our firm’s development and was most recently instrumental in our affiliate’s acquisition of ‘The Shoals’ facility in Cherokee, Alabama,” said Michael Greene, co-CEO and managing partner at AEI in a statement. “We’re excited to leverage Chris’ insight, network, and expertise as a full-time senior partner of the firm as we continue to build on our national security portfolio and enhance the operations of our existing portfolio companies.”

AEI targets highly specialized markets that include aerospace, national security and industrial services. The firm has $5.4 billion of assets under management.