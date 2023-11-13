Encore Consumer-backed Tourtellot buys fruits and vegetable distributor Ryeco

The seller is the Reilly family, who continue to be an owner in the combined business.

Tourtellot & Co., Inc, a portfolio company of Encore Consumer Capital, has acquired Philadelphia-based Ryeco Inc, a distributor of fruits and vegetables. The seller is the Reilly family, who continue to be an owner in the combined business. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The combination of Tourtellot and Ryeco creates one of the leading independent produce distribution platforms on the east coast. We’re excited about the opportunities to drive further scale by leveraging each organization’s respective strengths,” stated Kisen Nathu, director of Encore Consumer Capital in a statement. “We continue to believe in the food distribution sector broadly and remain very active in seeking other companies to add to our portfolio.”

